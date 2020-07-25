7/24/20 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX did 1,970,000 in the ratings last night although that number could be slightly misleading as there was a market which aired MLB instead and aired FOX at the 11PM time slot. How that affects the final number will be determined on Tuesday when the final rating is published.

Smackdown had 1,985,000 viewers in the first hour and 1,956,000 viewers in the second hour and for now had 77,000 viewers more than last week. As always, in terms of viewership, Smackdown placed last but took #1 in the 18-49 demo with a 0.5 rating and was second in 18-34. (Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)