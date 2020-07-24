WWE Files Trademark For NXT UK Heritage Cup, Superstar ties the knot
WWE has filed two trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that suggest a possible tournament for the NXT United Kingdom brand.
The company filed trademarks for the terms “NXT UK Heritage Cup” and “Heritage Cup” on July 20. Both trademarks were filed under “Class 41”, which is related to entertainment services.
Maybe the NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament will lead to a NXT UK Heritage Championship for the NXT UK brand. If you are male non-cruiserweight like Alexander Wolfe you don’t have a midcard title that you can challenge for on the NXT UK brand. A non-cruiserweight like Alexander Wolfe is stuck in the NXT United Kingdom division and the NXT UK Tag Team division.
Plus with the US being in the state it is currently is a non-cruiserweight from the NXT UK brand like Alexander Wolfe isn’t going to be to compete for a while in regards to challengeing for the currently vacant NXT North American Championship.
