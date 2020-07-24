Summerslam and Wrestlemania plans change due to Edge’s injury
According to Dave Meltzer, the plan is for Randy Orton to face Edge in an “I quit” match at WrestleMania 37. The match was supposed to take place at Summer Slam and conclude their trilogy of matches. Unfortunately Edge suffered his triceps injury.
The plans now calls for Orton to face Drew McIntyre at Summer Slam for the WWE title.
