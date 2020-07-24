Matches announced for the next AEW Dark
AEW announced the following lineup for this Tuesday’s edition of Dark:
*SCU vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party.
*Orange Cassidy vs. Serpentico.
*Best Friends vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver.
*Penelope Ford vs. Kenzie Paige.
*Brandon Cutler & The Librarian Peter Avalon vs. FTR.
*Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Shawn Dean & Will Hobbs.
*Lance Archer vs. Frankie Thomas.
*Michael Nakazawa & Pineapple Pete vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela.
*Sammy Guevara vs. Fuego Del Sol.
*Wardlow vs. Aaron Solow.
*Scorpio Sky vs. Corey Hollis.
*Abadon vs. Skyler Moore.