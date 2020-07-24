Dark Side Of The Ring season one lands on Hulu

The first season of the highly-acclaimed Dark Side Of The Ring series is now available on Hulu.

Created by Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and produced by Vice Studios, Dark Side Of The Ring takes an in-depth look at some of the most controversial moments in professional wrestling history and just recently finished up season two.

Season one contains six episodes focusing on The Match Made In Heaven, The Montreal Screwjob, The Killing of Bruiser Brody, The Last of the Von Erichs, The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino, and The Fabulous Moolah.

Dark Side Of The Ring has become the highest-rated show for Vice TV since it launched and season two did a whopping 73% increase in the 18-49 demographic over the first season.

Another season is all but confirmed and scheduled to air sometime in 2021.