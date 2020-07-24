Championship match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Jul 24, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
You asked for it. You got it. Next week on Dynamite – @americannightmarecody defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @jpwarhorse. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or AEWPlus.com for our International fans. #AEWonTNT
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Jul 24, 2020 at 9:01am PDT
