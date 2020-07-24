Becky Lynch talks pregnancy on The Bella Twins podcast

In an interview on The Bella Twins podcast, former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Becky Lynch discussed her pregnancy and how the first trimester went.

Lynch said she lost a bit of weight as she had no appetite and didn’t eat as well as because she was feeling sick all the time being nauseous. She explained how while she was still be able to work out, she just couldn’t push herself physically anymore.

“And I don’t know if that’s like a mental thing where I’m like ‘Ahh! I don’t wanna!’ You don’t know what’s going on…so you’re worried about everything,” Lynch said. “I don’t know, I’ve never felt this before. So I don’t know what to do and what not to do, so I think was a little overly cautious about everything.”

The Man, who come December will become The Mom, has however found a good thing about staying home all the time: sleep. Lynch said that ever since she got off the road, she now has a regular sleeping schedule which is nice!

Lynch has hinted that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her when it comes to pro wrestling in a previous interview although she mentioned how Asuka, Lacey Evans, and Mickie James – who are all parents – still are able to juggle motherhood and work.

Becky surrendered her Raw Women’s title to Asuka the day after Money In The Bank in May and then announced that she was pregnant with her first child.