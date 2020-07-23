Location information regarding WWE Summerslam “forthcoming”

Jul 23, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE says SummerSlam and related events will not take place in Boston this year, information regarding a new location is “forthcoming.”

  1. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 23, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Going to go out on a limb and say Summerslam is going to be at the Performance Centre

  2. Hans Maulwurf says:
    July 23, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Thank you, Captain Obvious!

