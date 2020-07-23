Location information regarding WWE Summerslam “forthcoming”

– WWE says SummerSlam and related events will not take place in Boston this year, information regarding a new location is “forthcoming.”

#SummerSlam will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at @tdgarden in the future.

