Kevin Dunn Upset Over Extreme Rules Production

Jul 23, 2020 - by James Walsh

WWE executive Kevin Dunn got upset about some of the spots in a match at Extreme Rules. Fightful Select reports that Dunn was “set off” by some production errors in the Sasha Banks vs. Asuka match.

According to the site, Dunn was upset by the cameras catching Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to, although the specifics are not known as to which shots. The site’s sources say that the issues weren’t too significant, but were enough so that Dunn was shouting at people over it for not protecting the talent.

 

8 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:29 am

    You’d think he would be more upset with Raw and SD these days.

  2. Brian says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:50 am

    If that is all he is upset about, he must not have watched the whole thing

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 23, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Clearly Dunn has not watched Raw as there are often awkward edits and botches. Just this past Monday after R-Turh was rolling on the floor, the camera picked up the green X on the ground, which clearly marked where the referee was standing when Lashley pulled him on screen.

  4. Kyle Christie says:
    July 23, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    That was the problem? Not the fact that you had a clearly fake eyeball in Rey’s hand with no blood gushing out all over the place but a couple of crappy camera angles and he loses his mind. WTF?!

  5. aag44 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    I’m guessing one of those was that spot where they caught Asuka and Sasha making sure the other one was okay by feeling each other’s arms. I remember watching that live and thinking, “why aren’t they cutting away to a different camera??”

  6. Kyle Christie says:
    July 23, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    @aag44 – Agreed and they stuck with that shot for so long so I can kind of understand the anger at that shot but doesn’t he have the control to change the cameras?

  7. Pete Haines says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    …most talented roster ever…

  8. aag44 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    @Kyle Christie: I actually thought of that, too. I wonder if all the other ringside cameras were off-position or something like that, which would’ve likely angered Dunn even more. Still, as the person in charge, some of the responsibility still falls on him…

