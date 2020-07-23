Kevin Dunn Upset Over Extreme Rules Production
WWE executive Kevin Dunn got upset about some of the spots in a match at Extreme Rules. Fightful Select reports that Dunn was “set off” by some production errors in the Sasha Banks vs. Asuka match.
According to the site, Dunn was upset by the cameras catching Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to, although the specifics are not known as to which shots. The site’s sources say that the issues weren’t too significant, but were enough so that Dunn was shouting at people over it for not protecting the talent.
You’d think he would be more upset with Raw and SD these days.
If that is all he is upset about, he must not have watched the whole thing
Clearly Dunn has not watched Raw as there are often awkward edits and botches. Just this past Monday after R-Turh was rolling on the floor, the camera picked up the green X on the ground, which clearly marked where the referee was standing when Lashley pulled him on screen.
That was the problem? Not the fact that you had a clearly fake eyeball in Rey’s hand with no blood gushing out all over the place but a couple of crappy camera angles and he loses his mind. WTF?!
I’m guessing one of those was that spot where they caught Asuka and Sasha making sure the other one was okay by feeling each other’s arms. I remember watching that live and thinking, “why aren’t they cutting away to a different camera??”
@aag44 – Agreed and they stuck with that shot for so long so I can kind of understand the anger at that shot but doesn’t he have the control to change the cameras?
…most talented roster ever…
@Kyle Christie: I actually thought of that, too. I wonder if all the other ringside cameras were off-position or something like that, which would’ve likely angered Dunn even more. Still, as the person in charge, some of the responsibility still falls on him…