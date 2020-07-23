AEW Dynamite destroys NXT in Wednesday Night Viewership
AEW: 845,000
NXT: 615,000
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 23, 2020
Brutal beating this week. Outside of 50+, AEW not only won every demo but almost doubled every demo. 18-49 was 0.32 for AEW and 0.17 for NXT.
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 23, 2020
.32
DEMO GOD!!@AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #DemoGod
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 23, 2020
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
WWE/NXT is slowly losing it’s hold on the 50+ demo. Last week it was down to a .06 more…this week it’s down to .02. Go AEW!!
why do we care about ratings again?
Wrestling has been awful for years. Competition on Wednesday nights is laughable and, again, beating out NXT means NOTHING.
Both companies need a serious, serious change, and “competing” over ratings and tweets makes everyone look stupid.
Everything sucks right now, TNA, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW. bad time to be a fan and that’s going back to pre Covid.
Such negativity here. Wrestling has its issues right now with bad booking, something the WWE is saddled with in abundance. But the workers themselves are amazing.
I don’t like Bryan Alvarez