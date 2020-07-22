EC3 returns and attacks Moose on Impact

Jul 22, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

EC3 showed up on Impact Wrestling last night as promised and took out the self-proclaimed TNA World champion Moose during the broadcast.

Moose had just got a victory over Fallah Bahh and while he was posing with the title, EC3 entered the ring, removed his hoodie and then dropped Moose.

“That’s EC3! What is he doing? He doesn’t even work here,” Josh Mathews screamed on commentary. “We knew he was going to show up tonight,” Mathews continued, seemingly contradicting himself in the space of five seconds.

EC3 did not cut any promos and left the ring just as quickly as he arrived, leaving Moose staring at the lights.

3 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    July 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Josh is so annoying on commentary. You can tell he learned from Cole as they are both annoying.

  2. Bulldawg says:
    July 23, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    YES! Someone agrees, I hate Matthews on commentary.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    July 23, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    @Bulldawg – He just speaks so much crap. The stuff he says about Moose with the TNA World Title gets on my nerves. It’s like “Dude, STFU!”

