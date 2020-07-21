Title change on Impact, matches announced for next week

—

We do not plan on slowing down for a single second. NEXT WEEK: @TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel for the IMPACT World Championship @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG make their in-ring debut against @Thornstowe_Scum and @legendbaby81 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TKpZRyLFBG

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020