Notes on Bayley and Billie Kay

Following her loss to Ruby Riott on RAW last night, Peyton Royce said backstage that her IIconics partner, Billie Kay, was away handling business.

In a tweet, Kay confirmed that she was off working on their global brand and being an entrepreneur.

“Lucky @SamoaJoe is on #Raw & understands being an entrepreneur 👍

The IIconics are a global brand mate… I’m taking care of other business so mind your own beeswax!!!”

Kay also said that her being away isn’t a problem.

“Of course it’s not a problem… my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic 😘”

