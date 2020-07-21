Notes on Bayley and Billie Kay

Jul 21, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Following her loss to Ruby Riott on RAW last night, Peyton Royce said backstage that her IIconics partner, Billie Kay, was away handling business.

In a tweet, Kay confirmed that she was off working on their global brand and being an entrepreneur.

“Lucky @SamoaJoe is on #Raw & understands being an entrepreneur 👍
The IIconics are a global brand mate… I’m taking care of other business so mind your own beeswax!!!”

Kay also said that her being away isn’t a problem.

“Of course it’s not a problem… my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic 😘”

— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) July 21, 2020

Of course it’s not a problem… my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic 😘 https://t.co/IQHpZuhjRb

