7/21/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Hikaru Shida defeated Rache Chanel

2. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Corey Hollis

Dasha Gonzalez interviews Allie and Brandi Rhodes. Brandi says they hope they have caught everyone’s attention by being undefeated as a team. Her and Allie still argue a bit, and Dasha and Dustin Rhodes walk away.

3. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) defeated Brady Pierce and Sabby

4. Ricky Starks defeated Will Hobbs

5. Scorpio Sky defeated Aaron Solow

6. Diamante defeated KiLynn King

7. Darby Allin defeated Robert Anthony

-After the match, Brian Cage came to the ring and attacked Allin. After, Ricky Starks attacked Anthony on the outside, and then helped Cage beat down Allin.

8. The Butcher and The Blade defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)