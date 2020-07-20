WWE superstar wins first singles match in over a year

Jul 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    July 20, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    Such a waste of talent, the dreadful NXT to the Main roster syndrome.

  2. mth says:
    July 20, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    Hopefully the first of many more wins to come. Riott is champion material. Underrated and underused for too long.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laura Loveless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal