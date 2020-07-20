Vince McMahon changes a PPV finish

Jul 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. DirtbagFreitas says:
    July 20, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    The match was too long as it was in my opinion and then we got that garbage finish. I know there aren’t a lot of people watching, but this kind of stuff doesn’t endear the product to the ones who still are.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laura Loveless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal