Vince McMahon changes a PPV finish
According to Dave Meltzer, Asuka was meant to pick up the win against Sasha Banks last night but Vince McMahon changed his mind on the day of the show, leading to the finish we eventually saw. pic.twitter.com/g9M9UVZunV
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 20, 2020
The match was too long as it was in my opinion and then we got that garbage finish. I know there aren’t a lot of people watching, but this kind of stuff doesn’t endear the product to the ones who still are.