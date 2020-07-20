Update on Jeff Jarrett vs. Impact’s parent company

The ongoing legal case between Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling is set to resume trial tomorrow. As previously reported, the lawsuit had started late last month but was delayed until tomorrow morning. The belief at the time was that it was over COVID-19 concerns.

Jarrett is suing Impact’s parent company Anthem Media over the use of GFW’s Amped! TV footage, which Jarrett said Impact no longer had rights to continue using it after he was terminated. The case has seen a long sequence of twists, turns and delays, and there have been several settlement discussions over the process that were unable to come to fruition.