Today’s Raw tapings at the WWE Performance Center delayed

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Raw taping for tonight has been delayed and as of 2PM ET it had not started filming yet. Filming was set to commence at 1PM with WWE taping two episodes of Raw, two episodes of Main Event, and two episodes of Raw Talk.

The website also reveals that it’s believed that the original plans for tonight’s show seem to have gone out of the window and there are several re-writes of the script ongoing. PWInsider says that the re-writes, according to their sources, is because some of the talent that were supposed to be part of the show are “no longer available to perform.”

Tonight’s broadcast was supposed to be headlined by Randy Orton vs Big Show in an unsanctioned match.