Summerslam officially announced, Extreme Rules match ruling, Colons free agents
WWE website calls Banks' win tonight 'unofficial' and still lists Asuka as the champ.
"Bayley struck Asuka with one of the Women’s Tag Team Titles and put on the referee’s shirt to count a pinfall for Banks, unofficially hailing her partner as the victor"
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 20, 2020
Well Officially as of today the Colóns are free agents want the Colón Dynasty on your show! Feel free to contact us for bookings: ocbookings@yahoo.com media:ocmediabookings@yahoo.com @WWE_Primo bookings:
Bookeddie787@yahoo.com @litocolon279 bookings: carloscolon787@gmail.com
— Orlando Colón (@WWEEpico) July 20, 2020