Source: Kairi Sane is finishing her WWE run on good terms

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Kairi Sane will be finishing up with WWE Run this week at the RAW TV tapings.

Here is what Johnson noted:

“Sane is finishing up her run on good terms, having made the choice to return to live in Japan full-time as she was married earlier this year.

Sane will remain part of WWE’s extended family, but the episodes being taped today will be her last as part of this run.”