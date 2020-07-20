New 24/7 Champion crowned on Raw

Jul 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Scott Porter says:
    July 20, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Cool!

  2. Bulldawg says:
    July 20, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    Well actually he was a WWE Tag Team Champion with Charlie Haas & it represented Smackdown. The World Tag Titles were Raw based.

  3. Brandon says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:05 am

    @Bulldawg: The Raw Tag Team Titles took on the lineage of the WWE Tag Team titles, which was exclusive to Smackdown before they were unified with the World Tag Team Titles. It’s a weird lineage, but that’s WWE for you

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Laura Loveless

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal