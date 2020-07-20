WWE RAW Report – 7/20/2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the “Eye For An Eye” match at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on Sunday. We cut to the standard RAW intro video.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s RAW as the developmental trainees in the crowd cheer.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins and Murphy. Tom gives a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio coming out of the “Eye For An Eye” loss on Sunday, noting that he is being treated at a local medical facility and looks to be retaining his vision.

Rollins takes the mic as a “Shame!” chant breaks out. Rollins names the injury Rey suffered on Sunday – globe luxation. He goes on about the stipulation and having to remove Rey’s eyeball from its socket to get the win. Rollins says what happened, the visual, will stay with him for the rest of his life. The “Shame!” chant starts back up and Rollins says this is affecting him as well. That image will stay with him in his memories forever. It was disgusting, violent and barbaric, more than he expected. It made him sick to his stomach, figuratively and literally. Rollins has been asked if he regrets what happened. He doesn’t mean to be obtuse but he has to answer a question with a question – does the WWE Universe regret what they’ve done to him? The crowd boos. Rollins goes on about how this wasn’t his decision, the WWE Universe made him into what he is.

Rollins goes on and says we can’t dwell on the past. The beauty of this is now that Rey is out of sight, and RAW is free to fulfill its potential. The greater good of the show can happen, will happen, and there’s nobody left to stand in the way of the greater good. The music interrupts and out comes Aleister Black to a pop. Black speaks from the stage and says Rollins orchestrated all of this, this is all on his hands. Black is here to rectify all of this. He drops the mic and walks down but here comes Murphy. Black drops him on the ramp.

Murphy comes back and pulls Black from the ring. They brawl at ringside as Rollins looks on. Black unloads and sends Murphy into the Plexiglas barrier several times. Black destroys Murphy and launches him over the announce table for another pop. Black hits the ring and Rollins retreats to the floor. They stare each other down and we go to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Seth Rollins unloads and turns it around, dropping Aleister Black. Rollins yells at the referee as Murphy looks on from ringside.

Black comes back with a big kick. Black mounts more offense now, sending Rollins to the floor for a breather. Black follows and keeps the attack going. Rollins turns it around and sends Black into the announce table. Rollins brings it back in and hits a Slingblade in the middle of the ring.

Rollins drops Black again and mounts him with strikes. Rollins drops a knee. The crowd tries to rally but Rollins beats Black around. Rollins focuses on the injured right arm now, using the ropes and stomping it. Rollins with a kick to the arm now. Black fights out of the corner but Rollins takes him down and kicks him in the back for a 2 count. Rollins with more offense, focusing on the arm, and another takedown to keep Black grounded. Rollins shoves Black arm-first into the turnbuckles. Black ends up coming back and sending Rollins to the floor.

Rollins comes back and springboards in but rolls through as Black moves. Black attacks and looks to mount a comeback. Black with big strikes and then a shot to knock Murphy off the apron. Black goes for the moonsault but Rollins blocks it. Black avoids the Stomp and comes right back with a Black Mass. Black is slow to capitalize due to his arm. Murphy hits the ring and Black takes him out, allowing Rollins to roll to the floor for a breather. Black drops Murphy with Black Mass, sending him back out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Black takes control. Rollins dodges Black Mass. Rollins with a superkick. Another kick and they both go down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Rollins springboards in with the knee but Black dodges it.

Black comes back with a kick to the face. They tangle some more and Rollins drops Black by his hurt arm. Rollins follows up with the Stomp. Rollins is slow to crawl over but he makes the pin for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as his music hits. Murphy joins him in the ring and we go to replays. Black is still down in the ring as Rollins and Murphy exit up the ramp to boos. Rollins turns and looks back at the referee checking on Black in the ring. Rollins orders Murphy to hit the ring and attack Black while he’s down. Black gets double teamed now as the boos continues. They bring Black to the floor and launch him into the barrier a few times. Rollins taunts Black now as Murphy holds him next to the ring post. Rollins yells in Black’s face and continues to focus on the arm, using the ring post and the apron. Black is down on the ground in pain now. Rollins tries to intimidate the announcers now. Rollins slams Black’s arm into the top of the announce table several times. They take the top off the announce table and drop it on Black. Rollins taunts the crowd some more while Murphy holds Black down, with his injured arm on top of the announce table top. Rollins taunts Black and asks him where his friends are now, who’s here to save you? The Messiah is. Rollins delivers a big Stomp to Black’s arm while Murphy holds it on the announce table top. Black screams out in pain as the boos pick up. The music starts back up as Rollins and Murphy head to the back.

– Tom shows us how MVP declared himself to be the new WWE United States Champion at Extreme Rules last night, by forfeit as Apollo Crews was unable to compete due to a back injury. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. We cut backstage to WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons with MVP and Lashley. Simmons says he knows they’re going to do things their way, but he wants them to know that there is a better way. They do a show of respect and Simmons walks off. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appears now. He tells MVP that he has a nice looking replica title belt around his waist. MVP dismisses the idea. MVP asks Truth if he wants to go to the ring with them. Truth doesn’t want Lashley too put him in the Full Nelson. Truth turns around to Shelton Benjamin leveling him and laying him out. A referee appears and Shelton covers to win the title. Shelton stands tall with the title and MVP asks him if he’d like to go to the ring with them. Absolutely. MVP, Benjamin and Lashley walk off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes MVP, Bobby Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP is still in possession of Apollo Crews’ WWE United States Title belt.

MVP talks about The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and says he didn’t even break a sweat in becoming the new champion. Tom confirms Crews is still the champion. The crowd boos MVP. MVP mocks Crews for staying home and nursing his wounds instead of being the fighting champion he said he’d be. He mentioned how Crews was injured in the recent Full Nelson attack by Lashley. MVP goes on about how they will beat up on Ricochet and Cedric Alexander tonight, two hard-headed kids who don’t listen, then they are going to celebrate their new gold. The music interrupts and out comes Cedric and Ricochet.

Cedric runs MVP down and says he was relevant back in 2006. They go on about MVP and his crew being pathetic, and a bunch of chumps. Cedric says they have been champions in WWE before, and will become champions again, on their own, without MVP’s help. MVP says he sees The Hurt Business when he looks at the trio in the ring, but he sees little kids who should be at catering when he looks at Cedric and Ricochet. MVP says since their buddy Apollo Crews didn’t show up to help them out, he will allow them to pick any combination to face in tag team action. Cedric says they do have someone to team with tonight, who is returning to RAW. Ricochet goes on and introduces Mustafa Ali.

Lashley charges the ramp but Ali, Ricochet and Cedric fight him off. They hit the ring next and send MVP and Shelton retreating to safety. Lashley looks on from the ramp. Ali, Cedric and Ricochet pose in the ring, telling the others to bring it. We go to commercial.

MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

Back from the break and the six-man action is underway. Bobby Lashley and Ricochet go at it. Cedric Alexander tags in and Lashley gets the upperhand. Lashley levels Cedric and takes him to the corner. Lashley tags in WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin for the double team in the corner. Shelton works Cedric over for a 2 count. MVP tags in and beats Cedric down in the corner.

MVP with a suplex on Cedric. MVP keeps Cedric down and tries for a few quick pin attempts. The crowd rallies as Cedric tries to turn it around but MVP clubs him and drives him into the mat for another 2 count. MVP brings it to the corner and Shelton tags back in for the quick double team. Shelton levels Cedric with a running clothesline.

Shelton levels Cedric again for another pin attempt. The crowd tries to rally now. Lashley comes back in with a long suplex to Cedric. Lashley stalks Cedric and hits a big Spear in the corner. MVP tags in and hits the running big boot in the corner. Cedric goes down and MVP stands over him, taunting him to boos. MVP hits the Ballin’ elbow drop but Cedric kicks out at 2. MVP mounts Cedric with strikes, showing frustration. MVP with another 2 count.

Ricochet finally comes in and unloads on Benjamin. Mustafa Ali tags in and keeps Benjamin down. The heels roll to the floor for a breather as Ali and his crew look on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Benjamin drives Ricochet into the mat for a 2 count. We see how Benjamin turned it around with a big knee strike during the break. Benjamin grounds Ricochet with a headlock now. Ricochet breaks free with a Jawbreaker but Benjamin still makes the tag. MVP comes in and works on Ricochet’s taped knee. MVP works Ricochet over while he’s down, mocking and taunting him to boos.

Lashley tags back in and knocks Ricochet to the floor. Lashley drives Ricochet back into the barrier. Lashley brings it back in and continues to dominate Ricochet. Lashley distracts the referee, allowing MVP to hit Ricochet with a cheap shot. Shelton comes back in but Ricochet finally gets an opening. Ricochet with a big dropkick for a pop now. MVP and Ali tag in at the same time as the crowd pops. Ali unloads and dropkicks MVP away. Ali with shots in the corner now. Ali with a big kick from the apron. Ali launches himself in and drops MVP face-first with the X Factor for a 2 count as Lashley makes the save. Lashley goes for the Dominator on Ali but he slides out. Ali sends Lashley to the floor. Ricochet flies but Lashley grabs him by his throat. Cedric also flies out but Lashley has him by his throat now. Ali leaps out and sends Lashley over the announce table. Benjamin takes out Ali. Ricochet flies and takes Benjamin down on the floor.

Ali returns to the ring but MVP hits him with a knee to the gut. MVP unloads in the corner now. Ali dodges the running boot in the corner. Ali with a big neckbreaker now. Ali goes to the top and hits the 450 on MVP for the pin to win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

– After the match, Ali’s music hits as Ricochet and Cedric join him in the middle of the ring. We go to replays.

– We get hype for tonight’s Unsanctioned Match. Randy Orton is backstage now. He talks about some of the big moments from his career but the one he always sees when he shuts his eyes is the recent chair shot to WWE Hall of Famer Edge while he was down. Orton goes on about how he’s been close with people like Edge, Christian and Big Show, but now he gets satisfaction from hurting them. Orton goes on and says he will punt kick Show in the skull tonight and he will immensely enjoy ending Show’s career once and for all. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons backstage talking to The Viking Raiders.

– Tom leads us to a video package on Big Show’s career. We get more hype for tonight’s Unsanctioned Match.

– The announcers are joined by a somber Christian now, via satellite. Joe asks how he’s doing since the recent Unsanctioned Match with Randy Orton. Christian knew what he was getting himself into but he wasn’t expecting what happened, and how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was weaponized. It doesn’t get any lower than that and he will never look at Orton or Flair the same, and he’s not sure if he will ever be the same. Christian goes on about Big Show’s match tonight and what he and Orton did last month in their match. Christian doesn’t feel good at all but he’d go through it all again if it meant making Orton pay. Christian can’t wait to watch Big Show destroy Orton later tonight.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Bianca Belair. She asks about teaming with Ruby Riott to defeat The IIconics last week. Belair brags about how good she is and says her rise to the top of the business will be quick. She just wanted to show out last week. She goes on but Peyton Royce interrupts. Royce dismisses Schreiber and calls Belair the dumbest of all-time. Royce goes on with the insults but Riott appears and taunts Royce for Billie Kay not being here. Royce says Kay is off handling business. They continue having words and Royce calls Liv Morgan trash. Riott threatens Royce if she brings up Liv’s name one more time. Belair with more trash talking and mocking in Royce’s face. Belair and Riott walk off with Royce fuming.

Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riott

Back from the break and Peyton Royce is out by herself. Ruby Riott is also out.

Back and forth to start. Royce takes control early on and beats Riott around. Royce mounts Riott and talks some trash. More back and forth now but Royce gets the upperhand again. Royce wraps Riott up in the ropes and sends her back to the mat. Royce works Riott around and taunts her for being a loser and having no friends.

Royce beats Riott while she’s down in the middle of the ring now. Royce continues to dominate and covers for a 2 count, showing frustration now. Riott gets an opening and looks to mount some offense now. Royce blocks a roll-up but Riott keeps going for a 2 count. Royce comes right back with a big kick that stuns Riott. Royce goes to the top but has to roll through as Riott moves out of the way.

Royce turns back around and charges but Riott follows up with a big Riott Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

– After the match, Riott stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Royce is down on the outside as Riott celebrates in the ring, getting emotional because she’s finally won another match.

– We see recent happenings between Andrade and Angel Garza. Charly Caruso stops Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vega backstage and asks about getting on the same page for tonight’s non-title match. Vega interrupts and talks about the RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and possibly not showing up. Andrade also comments on winning tonight to get one step closer to becoming champions. Garza talks to Charly about always being ready when The Street Profits suddenly attack from behind. They beat Garza and Andrade down while talking trash, then retreat. Vega checks on Garza and Andrade, encouraging them as we go back to commercial.

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Andrade and Angel Garza are out next with Zelina Vega as Mike Rome does the introductions for this non-title match.

Andrade and Dawkins unload on each other to start. Andrade kicks Dawkins down in the corner. Andrade stomps on Dawkins and in comes Garza for a quick double team. Garza grounds Dawkins now. Garza with a big kick to the face. Dawkins comes back and levels Garza with a right hand. Garza responds with a knee to the face. Ford tags in to a pop.

Ford runs the ropes with Andrade and hits a big dropkick. Ford yells out as Andrade goes to the floor for a breather. Ford runs the ropes again and leaps out, taking Andrade down on the outside. Ford runs right back into the ring and yells out while shaking the ropes. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford tags in Dawkins for the double team on Andrade. Dawkins covers for the 1 count. Dawkins grounds Andrade now while Vega looks on. Ford tags back in and launches himself at Andrade with a big dropkick. Andrade takes Ford to the corner and tags in Garza for some double teaming. Garza unloads with kicks, keeping Ford down. Vega smiles at ringside after Garza nails a big back kick to the mouth. Andrade tags back in and keeps control.

Andrade with a snap suplex to Ford for a 2 count. Andrade grounds Ford now. Ford fights up but Andrade knees him. Garza tags back in and takes Ford back to the mat. The crowd tries to rally now. Andrade tags back in for more double teaming in the corner. Andrade with a big back-drop. Andrade with an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Ford fights out and tosses Andrade to the mat but they’re both down now as the referee counts. Ford drops Andrade with an enziguri. Dawkins tags in and unloads on Andrade, also knocking Garza off the apron. Dawkins with a big back elbow to Andrade. Garza runs in but Dawkins plants him on his face. Dawkins with more big offense for a pop, including a suplex and a splash in the corner.

Dawkins drops Andrade with a bulldog for a 2 count as Garza makes the save. Dawkins ends up with Andrade on his shoulders as Ford goes to the top. This backfires as Dawkins accidentally crotches Ford on the top and Garza runs in to get the upperhand for his team. Garza climbs up to the top but Ford ends up knocking him to the mat. Ford follows up with the big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays of the Frogsplash. Vega screams from ringside as Ford and Dawkins celebrate, taking their titles and red cups to the announce table. Vega, Andrade and Garza look on from the ramp, disgusted.

– We get a video package with highlights of the match between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka from The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday. Still to come, Banks’ partner, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, will face Kairi Sane, and we will hear from Banks and Bayley with an update on what happened in last night’s controversial win.

– Back from the break and Andrade is talking with Angel Garza backstage. Zelina Vega walks up and yells at them for blowing their chance at getting to the top of the tag team division. Vega says now as usual, she has to go and fix everything. Andrade and Garza are frustrated with the loss, but not each other. They insist they are on the same page and Vega tells them to prove it.

– We go to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Banks is in possession of Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title belt and Rome refers to her as champion. Tom confirms that Asuka is still the champion.

The music stops and the boos get louder. Bayley tells them to show some respect for the new RAW Women’s Champion. Banks interrupts and says she’s got this. Banks says people are accusing her of stealing the RAW Women’s Title, but she fought for the title last night at Extreme Rules. Unlike her opponent, who was just handed the title by Becky Lynch in May. Banks goes on and now Bayley talks about how she had to do the right thing and make the count at Extreme Rules. Bayley says she is not just your role model, she’s Bayley Dos Straps. Bayley is repeating herself already. Banks goes on bragging and calls herself 2 Beltz Banks. They brag some more about having all the gold, jumping around and celebrating. The music interrupts and out come The Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, without her title.

Asuka yells from the stage, in Japanese, and says Banks has her title. Banks tells her to come and get it. The Kabuki Warriors march to the ring as Banks and Bayley get ready for a fight. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon interrupts on the big screen. Asuka and Sane stop at ringside. Stephanie congratulates everyone. She says last night’s match actually was a horror show. Banks might think she’s champion but Stephanie has a different opinion. Stephanie says Banks didn’t win last night, but neither did Asuka. Stephanie announces a title match for next week to determine the champion. They can lose by any normal method – pinfall, DQ, count out or interference. She wishes them good luck.

Bayley vs. Kairi Sane

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway as Kairi Sane goes at it with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Sane mounts offense for an early pin attempt. Bayley drops Sane and starts talking trash. Sane comes back and dropkicks Bayley to the floor. Sane with a Hip Attack while Bayley is on the apron, which gets a pop from Asuka. Sane follows to the floor and brings Bayley back in for a 2 count. Bayley ends up turning it around in the corner and dropping Sane face-first into the top turnbuckle. Bayley beats Sane around as Sasha Banks cheers her on. Bayley with a quick 1 count. The crowd tries to rally for Sane now as Bayley has her grounded in the middle of the ring.

Sane fights up and out, hitting a crossbody in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Bayley counters and mounts Sane with strikes. Bayley with another quick pin attempt. Bayley with a suplex for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two now. Sane overpowers and blocks a suplex. Sane with an axe kick. Sane goes to the top and hits a big flying splash while Bayley is hung up on the ropes. Bayley ends up regrouping with Banks on the outside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane unloads in the corner. Sane with the sliding forearm while Bayley is down. Bayley comes right back and drops Sane on her arm for a quick pin attempt. Bayley wraps Sane’s arm around the ropes and works her over now.

We see Shayna Baszler backstage watching the match. Charly asks her if she has an interest in this match. Baszler says she’s beaten everyone out there and still doesn’t have a match. What do you want her to do, sit in catering? She says nobody deserves the spotlight more than she does. So, yes, she does have a vested interest in this match, the same way a shark has a vested interest any time it sees prey int he water. We go back to focusing on the action as Bayley lifts Sane for a suplex but Sane counters and drops Bayley on her head with a big DDT.

Sane ducks a clothesline and mounts more offense now. Sane with a Blockbuster and a dropkick as Asuka cheers her on. Sane with a sliding knee as the crowd rallies. Sane goes to the top but Bayley cuts her off and climbs up. Bayley ends up tying Sane’s arm up in the ropes but Sane drops her. Bayley is now tied up in the ropes in the corner. Sane goes to the top and hits a double stomp. Sane is slow to make the cover and Bayley kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two. Sane hits the spinning back-fist and then hits the Interceptor to bring Bayley back down.

Sane goes back to the top and hits the InSane Elbow drop. Sane clutches her arm after landing hard. She slowly makes the cover but Bayley gets her foot on the bottom rope. Bayley ends up hitting the Bayley-to-Back suplex in the middle of the ring. Bayley goes to the top and hits a flying elbow drop of her own. Bayley covers but Sane kicks out at 2. Asuka cheers Sane on at ringside. Bayley goes for the Bayley-to-Belly suplex but Sane blocks it and rolls Bayley up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Kairi Sane

– After the match, the crowd pops big for Sane as Asuka joins her in the ring to celebrate. The Kabuki Warriors go to the ramp as we get replays. They look on as Banks and Bayley regroup in the ring.

– Schreiber approaches WWE Champion Drew McIntyre backstage and asks how he’s feeling after the brutal win over Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules. Drew admits being in pain but says he’s still WWE Champion, so that’s good. He’s headed to the ring right now to discuss his future. Drew walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom announces guests for RAW Talk tonight – Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins and Shayna Baszler.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a pop.

Drew takes a shot at Dolph Ziggler and says his Extreme Rules stipulation was brilliant, but that’s over, as is Ziggler’s career. Drew goes on and says it’s onward and upwards for him. Drew says the next big event is WWE SummerSlam and he wants a worthy opponent. The music hits and out comes Ziggler to boos. Drew says that opponent surely isn’t Ziggler. Ziggler marches to the ring and says he saw something in Drew last night, something he doesn’t always see – fear. Ziggler goes on and enters the ring but Drew interrupts him. Ziggler keeps talking about their feud but Drew tries to dismiss him because he just beat him last night. Ziggler goes on about seeing fear in Drew’s face. Drew says Ziggler is just embarrassing himself and he’s starting to feel bad for him. Drew ends up dropping Ziggler with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew barks a few words at Ziggler and then exits the ring as his music hits. Ziggler looks up from the mat. Ziggler yells at Drew, telling him not to walk away from him, you son of a bitch. Ziggler rants about being deserved that match. He could feel it slipping away from Drew. Ziggler doesn’t give a damn about the time or place, the stipulation – Drew can have any match he wants with Ziggler. Drew says Ziggler has changed his mind. He accepts if he can pick the stipulation. Drew turns and walks away without naming the match. Ziggler stops him and asks what the stipulation is. Drew says he just said yes and he hasn’t decided on the stipulation yet. Drew says he’s going to do Ziggler exactly what he did to him – reveal the stipulation right before the bell rings. The music hits again as Drew stares Ziggler down from the ramp, smirking at him. Drew winks back at Ziggler and makes his exit.

– Big Show is backstage talking about tonight’s Unsanctioned Match with Randy Orton. He talks about what Orton has done to Edge and Christian as of late, how he’s lashing out at everyone who’s tried to help him. A boring Big Show goes on and on and on without saying much. Show says this might be the end of the line for him but he’s going to do anything he can to make sure Orton doesn’t write the end of his story. This has to bee the worst TV show on right now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the RAW Women’s Title next week. The title can be decided by pinfall, submission, count out or DQ, including outside interference, as announced by Stephanie McMahon.

Unsanctioned Match: Big Show vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring for tonight’s Unsanctioned main event as Big Show makes his way out. Tom reminds us that WWE is not responsible for what might happen in this match as it’s not sanctioned by the company. Randy Orton is out next.

The bell rings and Show goes right for Orton but Orton dodges him. Show ends up knocking Orton into the corner and hitting him with body shots. Show keeps control and hits Orton with chops and more strikes in another corner. Show keeps control and hits a huge Spear for a pop. Orton rolls right to the floor for a breather.

Show brings a table into the ring now. Show ends up attacked at ringside by Andrade and Angel Garza as the crowd boos. Zelina Vega applauds from the stage as they launch Show into the steel ring steps. Andrade and Garza hold Show up as Orton backs up to prepare for a running attack. Before Orton can strike, Andrade and Garza let go of Show as The Viking Raiders run down to make the save. Erik and Ivar brawl with Garza and Andrade at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Show fights up out of a hold. Show drops Orton with a big headbutt. Tom confirms Ziggler vs. McIntyre for next Monday, with the WWE Title on the line. Drew will get to pick the stipulation. Show runs over Orton with a few stiff shots now. Show with the back splash in the corner. Orton comes right back and takes Show’s knee out with a dropkick. Orton calls for a punt kick but Show grabs him and delivers a chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Orton kicks out at 2.

Show calls for the KO punch but Orton avoids it and rolls to the floor for a breather. The crowd boos. Show grabs Orton by his head and launches him back into the ring from the floor. Orton hits hard on the mat and is still down as Show stalks him. Show places Orton on the table that’s standing up near the corner. Show goes to the second rope for a Vader Bomb but Orton moves and Show crashes through the table. Orton looks on and smiles, laughing at Show.

Show gets up and Orton drops him in the middle of the ring with the RKO. Show still kicks out at 2. Orton yells at the referee as he can’t believe Show kicked out in time. The referee checks on Show as Orton goes back out and brings a steel chair in from under the ring. The boos continue. Orton with a steel chair shot to the gut, then over the back to bring Show back down. The boos get louder after another big chair shot to the back while Show is down.

Orton stares down at Show as he tries to get up. The referee clears the table debris from the ring. Orton with more chair shots. Orton goes for the top rope draping DDT now and nails it. The boos get louder and the referee checks on Show. Orton tosses the chair to the floor and hits the mat, preparing for another RKO while Show slowly recovers. Show gets back up and Orton immediately puts him right back down with the RKO. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall in the middle of the ring as his music hits. The crowd boos him and the boos are getting louder. Orton stalks Show from behind now while Show is trying to bring himself up with the ropes. Orton backs up and then charges, connecting with a punt kick to the head. Orton gets down in Show’s face and talks some trash, saying he’s like all the others and this is just one more Legend down. Orton stands back up as the boos continue. Orton climbs the corner and does his signature pose as RAW goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.