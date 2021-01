Former WWE NXT Superstar set to make his AEW debut this week

Former WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) is set to make his AEW debut this week.

AEW announced this afternoon that Tino will team with Brady Pierce to face The Best Friends on Tuesday’s new edition of AEW Dark on YouTube, which airs at 7pm ET. Tino will be using “Sabby” as his ring name.