AS I SEE IT July 20: Remembering and WWE/COVID continued

Bob Magee

Wrestling, for once, featured a nice touch on both Wednesday night shows this week as talent remembering others was a theme with Keith Lee dedicating his NXT title win to Killer Tim Brooks, his first wrestling trainer and Jon Moxley wearing a Danny Havoc t-shirt during his main event AEW title match with Brian Cage. Texas wrestling legend Killer Tim Brooks died June 30, following a battle with cancer, and CZW/hardcore wrestling star Danny Havoc died suddenly on May 31, two months after his wife’s passing from heart failure on April 4.

Many times in this blog, I’ve said that it’s important that we remember people, and I re-run memorial stories on wrestlers. I’m glad to see both companies allowed it last week.

Even more tragic than those losses was the passing this past weekend was the death of politician and civil rights legend, Representative John Lewis from pancreatic cancer at age 83. As chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he was one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington, played many key roles in the civil rights movement. He was a leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. and was honored with many honorary degrees and awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

For those who don’t know him, take a look online and learn about Rep. Lewis’s career and his service to America today.

Back to WWE and COVID…

In a Sports Illustrated article, Kevin Owens indicated that he went to WWE to demand mandate PPE inside the WWE Performance Center, followed by the about face by WWE talked about in last week’s blog.

As has been seen, Owens went home twice, missing weeks of WWE TV due to WWE not taking COVID seriously enough.

In the interview, Owens said: “I thought that the masks weren’t being worn seriously enough, so I went and talked to the people in charge. They immediately did what they could to remedy the situation.

….I don’t blame anybody for the mask thing. It’s easy to forget how important those masks are. Some people just straight up believe that the masks don’t make a difference, and that’s their belief. But if we’re all going to work together and we’re all trying to keep each other safe, I think it matters.”

As mentioned two weeks ago here, Owens’ wife lost her grandfather from COVID, and he and his wife have children, so it took the mandate of wearing PPE and mandated swab testing (not just temperature checks) to make Owens OK with returning to tapings.

Owens finished the interview with a company line kind of statement saying “I was pleased that the company felt the same way and made sure to get the message out to everybody that this is a big deal. That’s why, in the end, I decided to come back. I feel comfortable going back to work, and I feel as safe as I can be there.”

It’s easy to imagine that Owens may have cleaned up the way he depicted it to WWE management given the irresponsible way that WWE handled PPE and COVID, which has still resulted in the following talent missing from the show: Otis, Mandy Rose, Tucker, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, Nattie Neidhart, Finn Balor, Velveeteen Dream, Street Profits, Sonya DeVille (a total of ten of the potential thirty positives). In addition, there are an unknown number of developmental trainees also infected to make up that thirty.

Rey Misterio and Dominick did return to the Performance Center last night for the Eye for an Eye match. Bryan Danielson (because Brie Bella is due to give birth any minute) is still appearing in Smackdown via video and not live. Theory and Dream not being on air may or may not be in part due to #Speaking out related disciplinary reasons.

Happily, Renee Young did return for the Extreme Rules pre-show.

Again, some may be off for precautionary reasons…but it’s still a major loss of on-air talent at a time that viewership is suffering on both RAW and Smackdown.

Until next time…