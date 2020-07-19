The original plans for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in AEW

This week on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special Chris Jericho revealed that original plans called for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join The Inner Circle.

“The Young Bucks, Kenny (Omega), myself kind of convinced Tony Khan that they would be excellent in AEW. One of the ideas at one point was to have Gallows and Anderson in The Inner Circle. And let me just say, I love The Inner Circle. I think we really stumbled onto something great. But keep this in mind. I knew Jake Hager but I hadn’t seen him or worked with him in years. Never met Santana or Ortiz other than my cruise where we crossed paths briefly and I didn’t even know Sammy Guevara at all.”