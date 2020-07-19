Nikki Cross on beating Bayley for the women’s title

Nikki Cross talks about what beating Bayley for the women’s title would mean to her:



“It would mean everything. I started training, um, when I was 18 years old. Um, started in Glasgow, Scotland, worked in England, Wales, Ireland, all over Europe. I went and lived in Japan for four months by myself. Um, traveled to Japan, Canada, and America. Tried to fight for this dream all over the World. Came to WWE four years ago, um, had my own journey in NXT. Then came up to RAW and SmackDown. For me, it would mean, it would mean the 12, 13 years of fighting for this… you know, leaving, you know, leaving a family in Scotland. You know, I really want to win that singles Championship and, you know, be able to, you know, show my mom, hi, this is why I moved. This is why I left for America. If I’m not doing that for my family, then you know, what am I doing this for? Um, so for me, you do it for yourself. You do it for your family. You do it for the ones you love. Um, and you really want that reward. You want that prize. You want what you fought for because you know that that’s what you’ve sacrificed for. So Horror Show at Extreme Rules, I’m coming for Bayley. I’m coming for that SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

source: sportskeeda