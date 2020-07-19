Jericho on Storm: “WWE needs to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you!”

Jul 19, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

3 Responses

  1. Breen says:
    July 19, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    This coming from a guy who thinks hiring Sonny Kiss and Orange Cassidy is smart business.

  2. Joe A says:
    July 19, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    @Breen I don’t think he’s the one cutting the checks.

  3. mth says:
    July 19, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Well, Sonny Kiss and Orange Cassidy are both pretty terrific, so that’s a point in his favor.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalia Markova

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal