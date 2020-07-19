Jericho on Storm: “WWE needs to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you!”
In this biz? That’s a hell of a run! Now @WWE needs to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you! #lanceisagenius https://t.co/e7qmPKWPzs
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 19, 2020
This coming from a guy who thinks hiring Sonny Kiss and Orange Cassidy is smart business.
@Breen I don’t think he’s the one cutting the checks.
Well, Sonny Kiss and Orange Cassidy are both pretty terrific, so that’s a point in his favor.