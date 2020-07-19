Bound For Glory 2020 set for October 24

Impact Wrestling announced the Bound For Glory pay-per-view for Saturday, October 24 with no other PPVs in between.

With no indication yet on what’s going to happen with the coronavirus pandemic, no location has been announced. Impact has been doing television tapings from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

This will be the 16th Bound For Glory pay-per-view for Impact which is seen as the company’s most important event of the year. Last year it was held at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois, and headlined by Brian Cage vs Sami Callihan.

Impact held the Slammiversary pay-per-view on a Saturday, the first time that they’ve done that for a PPV and Bound For Glory will be following suit. AEW also holds their pay-per-views on a Saturday.