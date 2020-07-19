Bobby Fulton hospitalized, cancer returns

Jul 19, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Dillon posted an update on Facebook:

Well the cancer is back. In a different part of my throat. Prayers Please.

2 Responses

  1. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    July 19, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Stay Fantastic, Bobby Fulton!
    Best To you!!!!!

  2. James says:
    July 19, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Damn. Keep on fighting, Bobby, you’re doing fantastic.

