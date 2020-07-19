Bobby Fulton hospitalized, cancer returns

This is Dillon Hines. I’m sadly informing you today that my father has been admitted to the hospital. He’s in poor condition. Please send positive thoughts and prayers for him. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hDIHfymcJw — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) July 19, 2020

Dillon posted an update on Facebook:

Well the cancer is back. In a different part of my throat. Prayers Please.