Zack Ryder: “Tomorrow”
Tomorrow…July 18, 2020… #AlwayzReady #NotThere #StillHere pic.twitter.com/VTkCe1YcgE
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 17, 2020
Here it is! Check out my brand new entrance theme, "When the Lights Go Down” by @DownstaitBand, on Spotify NOW! #AlwayzReady https://t.co/xZygPHXeku pic.twitter.com/MidQeIbohP
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 18, 2020
this talentless bum is just gonna end up being the next “feed me roids” ryback and jus complain until some indy promotion needs 1000 seats filled instead of the usual 250