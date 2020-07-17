The Rock Sides with Dolph Ziggler Winning the Title Ahead of Extreme Rules

Jul 17, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Ahead of this Sunday’s The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules where Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, WWE posted a photo of Ziggler with the WWE Title to their Instagram page, along with the caption, “A glimpse into the future? @heelziggler 🤔”

The Rock responded in the comments, endorsing the idea of Ziggler as champion.

“I’d co-sign this decision [one-hundred percent]. Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations.”

McIntyre then responded to The Rock’s comment: “It doesn’t matter what you think.”

