7/17/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

—

1. Mansoor defeated Tehuti Miles

—

Legado del Fantasma hold a toast to their first victory as a group at NXT’s Great American Bash, and then proceed to run down Drake Maverick and Breezango. Santos Escobar says they are the premier performers of Lucha Libre.

—

Footage of the feud-turned-partnership with Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese is shown.

2. Tony Nese defeated Chase Parker (w/Matt Martel)

-After the match, Parker and Martel attack Nese. Isaiah Scott rushed the ring to make the save.