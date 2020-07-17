7/17/20 WWE 205 Live Results
The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
—
1. Mansoor defeated Tehuti Miles
—
Legado del Fantasma hold a toast to their first victory as a group at NXT’s Great American Bash, and then proceed to run down Drake Maverick and Breezango. Santos Escobar says they are the premier performers of Lucha Libre.
—
Footage of the feud-turned-partnership with Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese is shown.
2. Tony Nese defeated Chase Parker (w/Matt Martel)
-After the match, Parker and Martel attack Nese. Isaiah Scott rushed the ring to make the save.