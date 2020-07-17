7/17/20 WWE 205 Live Results

Jul 17, 2020 - by Michael Riba

The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

1. Mansoor defeated Tehuti Miles

Legado del Fantasma hold a toast to their first victory as a group at NXT’s Great American Bash, and then proceed to run down Drake Maverick and Breezango. Santos Escobar says they are the premier performers of Lucha Libre.

Footage of the feud-turned-partnership with Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese is shown.

2. Tony Nese defeated Chase Parker (w/Matt Martel)
-After the match, Parker and Martel attack Nese. Isaiah Scott rushed the ring to make the save.

