Cody talks ratings battle with NXT and why he won’t tweet about ratings

Over the past three weeks when AEW lost in the ratings in total viewers against NXT, both Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan took it to Twitter to remind fans that they won the important 18-49 demographic so in reality, they didn’t really lose.

It was a move that is rarely seen, if ever, in the business. Vince McMahon or Triple H don’t tweet about ratings when they lose and they certainly don’t see the need to justify any numbers to Internet wrestling fans.

One person from AEW who you won’t find tweeting about numbers is Cody. The AEW EVP appreciates the numbers, but he won’t be tweeting about them anytime soon. “It’s really easy to get caught up in the weeds with like ‘for X amount of weeks we beat WWE in the ratings’ or get into this wild demo discussion – if you ever catch me tweeting about the demos, please just delete my account,” Cody said in an interview with TalkSport in the UK.

Cody is more focused on putting on the best show every week and leaving the numbers to others, although he said he respects everyone that keeps bringing them up. “People spam me and the management core. Showbuzz Daily, they make the top 50. We don’t make the lists. So, if we’re ahead of your favorite or your favorite shows, spam them! [laughs]. I don’t know what to tell you!”

Cody said that at the end of the day, it’s all about making the show better every week and the goal is to have “the absolute best wrestling show we can possibly have with a disciplined and non-hot shot approach.”

The TNT champion praised his fellow wrestlers and staff, who keep rising to the occasion every week and said that his focus is not to get caught up in all the numbers and creatively and as a competitor, all it matters is to put on the best show, a show that people will talk about and creates memories.

“Thursday is the day all that data comes down and you look at everything. Minute-by-minute, did someone tune out here? You have to ask yourself, why did they tune out? Is it an anomaly? Is it a pattern? Again, we have great people flanking us who put this all in black and white on a grid for us so that we can be accountable. if you’re not drawing viewers, you have to at least address the problem,” Cody said.

