Billy Corgan’s Era of the NWA Could be Over

Over the last few months, there have been concerns raised by fans about the future of the NWA.

Not having a paying TV deal, the departure of Jim Cornette and Dave Lagana’s exit from the company after he was accused of sexual assault has led to more questions on whether the company will ever run shows again.

During an interview for Devon Nicholson’s Hannibal TV, former WWE/ECW star Raven says that he has heard that Billy Corgan will be shutting down the NWA.

“I think Billy’s shutting it down, from what I hear,” Raven said. “From the grapevine, I heard that Billy’s not opening it back up, he’s really disillusioned.”

Raven worked for Corgan’s Resistance Pro Wrestling and they are friends so there is some weight behind what Raven said.

As of this writing, there is no official statement from Corgan on the future of the NWA but things don’t look promising especially with Zicky Dice bring granted his release and former NWA TV Champion Ricky Starks signing with All Elite Wrestling.