Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE’s Community Impact

“I’m so proud of the work @WWECommunity does to impact communities around the world. Tune into @femalequotient Wed at 2pm ET & join @SonyaDevilleWWE @AliWWE & @sarahschreib as they discuss how @WWE & our Superstars use our platforms for good. #LionsLive ”