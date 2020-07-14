Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE’s Community Impact

Jul 14, 2020 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Stephanie McMahon tweeted about how Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber will all be on Female Quotient on Wednesday to discuss the impact WWE stars make on their community.

“I’m so proud of the work @WWECommunity does to impact communities around the world. Tune into @femalequotient Wed at 2pm ET & join @SonyaDevilleWWE @AliWWE & @sarahschreib as they discuss how @WWE & our Superstars use our platforms for good. #LionsLive ”

