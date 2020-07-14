Shayna Baszler returns on Raw

Former two-time NXT champion Shayna Baszler returned to Monday Night Raw after being left off television since the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Baszler interrupted the R-Truth vs Akira Tozawa segment and took on all the Tozawa ninjas. Tozawa didn’t want any part of it and exited the ring while R-Truth threw the mic at Baszler and told her he’ll see himself out.

Baszler then gave a warning to the women champions in the company and warned them that she’s going to hit them with a dose of reality…and that reality is herself.

Shayna has not found much success on the main roster yet and was rumored not to be a favorite of Vince McMahon.