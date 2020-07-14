R-Truth Game Show debuts on the WWE Network

The R-Truth Game Show made its debut on the WWE Network today and the first episode premiered also on the WWE YouTube channel.

The hilarious Truth will be challenging fellow WWE Superstars in games of trivia and scavenger hunts as he tests their wrestling and common knowledge. Every show is done remotely over Zoom video calls.

In the first episode, Truth hosted Alexa Bliss and Sheamus as the two tried to collect points to be crowned the winner of this first round of games.

A couple of years ago, WWE filmed a pilot for a game show which was scheduled to start airing on the WWE Network but that project never made it past the pilot episode. Truth was also supposed to host.