WWE to celebrate five years of Women’s Evolution this week

Five years ago today on July 13, 2015, the women’s division in WWE changed forever with the arrival of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks from NXT on Raw, signaling the start of the women’s evolution.

To commemorate the milestone, WWE will be celebrating Women’s Evolution Week on its digital and social channels all this week, reliving all the exciting women’s division moments which happened in WWE since then.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will also be the special guest on The Bump this Wednesday at 10AM to talk about the drastic change in the women’s division and what the future holds.