Kevin Owens forces mask policy change inside WWE Performance Center

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens said it was him who went to the powers that be to try and enforce wearing masks inside the WWE Performance Center and the company obliged.

Owens, who decided to actually go home twice and missed weeks of WWE TV due to the pandemic, said that his peers were not taking wearing a mask seriously enough.

“I thought that the masks weren’t being worn seriously enough, so I went and talked to the people in charge. They immediately did what they could to remedy the situation,” Owens said, confirming that WWE implemented a fine system to make sure everyone wears a mask inside the premises.

“I don’t blame anybody for the mask thing. It’s easy to forget how important those masks are. Some people just straight up believe that the masks don’t make a difference, and that’s their belief. But if we’re all going to work together and we’re all trying to keep each other safe, I think it matters,” Owens added.

The former Universal champion said that his wife lost her grandfather due to coronavirus so this hits close to home and didn’t want to go to work and come back home and make his wife uncomfortable.

But the new measures, which also includes swab testing, made Owens feel safe enough to return to work.

“I was pleased that the company felt the same way and made sure to get the message out to everybody that this is a big deal. That’s why, in the end, I decided to come back. I feel comfortable going back to work, and I feel as safe as I can be there,” Owens concluded.