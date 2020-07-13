“Now’s a great time to be a wrestling fan”
“I think competition in anything is always a good thing. I think it forces people to up their game and not rest on their laurels. I think, if I’m looking at it from the performer’s aspect, it’s another place to be able to ply your trade, and that’s amazing. That’s never a bad thing. Just imagine if there was only one studio, if all there was was MGM. I like the fact that there’s a bunch of different studios, and I think the same goes for wrestling. I think it ups everyone’s game. As a wrestling fan, that’s never a bad thing! To have, you know, a lot of different options. Now’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. It’s a really good time to be a performer, too. I look at it from the aspect of, I’m someone who always wants to be the best. I always want my character to stand out. That’s even more so if there’s more competition. Personally, I think it’s a good thing.”
source: screenrant.com
Didn’t know he was not clever. What is the competition he talk about ? There is no competition in America. AEW is doing less than the TNA numbers, and the rest of the companies are nearly backyard. Having Raw, Smackdown and NXT are not competition, it’s the same company, the same “wrestling entertainement” like Vince McMahon Jr. told 36 years ago before starting to attack competition.