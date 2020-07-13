Jake Roberts: “doing Dynamite is a real pleasure”

“Well, doing Dynamite is a real pleasure. It’s a break from the boredom. That’s what I get in trouble with – boredom. If I have too much idle time, it starts to really play with my head and that’s dangerous because I damn sure don’t wanna go back to doing the things I used to do. It worried me whenever I get alone for long periods of time and I don’t think anyone really enjoys being alone long periods of time. But for me, I have to really watch it. So, going to AEW and doing this for 2 or 3 days is a nice break. Of course, I love being around the business anyway so that’s happy birthday to me. I’m having a great time.”

source: Wrestling Inc.