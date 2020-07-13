Eddie Edwards talks about being in the main event of Slammiversary

“Being that that is the main event of Slammiversary, which is our biggest pay-per-view of the event, and especially this year, it’s kind of a rebirth, a restart for IMPACT. There’s a lot of moving parts, so I feel that this main event of this pay-per-view, there’s a lot of eyes on us for good reason. So we have to go out there and deliver. Being the main event of that show, you better go out there and do it because if it’s on us to deliver and show the people what we’ve got and what we can do. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all pans out.”

source: sportskeeda