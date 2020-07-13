Big Show on wanting to do a TV show: “I started driving Vince nuts back then about it”

“And I started driving Vince nuts back then about it. I wanted him to know that I could (do a TV show). This is something within my wheelhouse; this is in my gut. I can do this. And I think I drove him nuts for probably 14, 15 years. And when the partnership came up, Netflix had this idea of a retired WWE superstar, readjusting to being home all the time. And they wanted to do a comedy show. So when they partnered up with WWE, I had aggravated everybody so much, that I think WWE was just happy to give me this opportunity, to shut me up, I think.”

source: gamespot.com