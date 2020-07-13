AS I SEE IT July 13: Admissions and potential revelations

Bob Magee

In an almost comical sort of admission, HHH finally admitted in a recent SI interview that WWE is counter programming against AEW with NXT. He said it’s all healthy competition, and said “Anyone that thinks it isn’t, to a degree, is being naive to the situation…

He said further: ‘At the same point, it can’t drive your booking decisions. Obviously there are counter-programming decisions, but I can tell you exactly how this [the Great American Bash] came about”. He claimed it was merely “a gap between In Your House and the SummerSlam Takeover….and they needed a “halfway point” which ended up being the two-night Great American Bash. So it doesn’t change our decision-making process. I don’t counter-book, I book what’s right for NXT”.

Apparently, what’s right for NXT just happens to be running on Wednesdays at 8:00 pm and just happens to be booking big matches head to head with weeks that AEW is booking big matches or storylines.

Nothing inherently evil with that. But admitting only after you’ve won the viewership fight for the night is as lame as Hell. Especially since the counter programming isn’t necessarily working where it counts for NXT….the 18-49 demographic.

Two weeks ago, Chris Jericho spoke on Twitter about how AEW won the 18-49 demographics with NXT (but less overall viewers). WWE fans made fun of him on social media.

Last week, AEW President Tony Khan spoke on the subject:

“A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today.”

Khan then posted a screenshot of the ratings chart released on Wednesdays by Showbuzzdaily.com, and explained the importance of the 18-49 demo and secondarily that of total viewers. “The chart’s ranked by 18-49 viewers. We love and value all viewers, in or outside that demo, but that’s how we score the game.”

Khan further said he’s thrilled with those number, and so are TNT; and it was the third time in four weeks that they have been in the top 10 cable for the night. Strangely, it’s a first humble brag for Khan, who hadn’t done it before when winning both total viewership and demo so many times. He said “… I’m obsessed with winning the demo, but our relative performance in the [18-49] demo vs. all programming is the most important thing”.

In the end, the numbers say it all: in total viewers since the shows started going head to head, AEW Dynamite has won 31 weeks NXT 8 weeks, 1 tie, 1 N/A (only NXT aired) ; while in the 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite has won 37 weeks, NXT 1 week, 1 N/A (only NXT aired).

Beyond NXT ratings, WWE isn’t doing any better on the COVID 19 front. Last week’s Observer saw Dave Meltzer coming up with a list of talent that are potential COVID positives, because of suddenly disappearing from WWE TV screens: Otis, Mandy Rose, Tucker, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, Nattie Neidhart, Finn Balor, Street Profits (a total of nine of the potential thirty positives). It’s possible that some are off for precautionary reasons, either on their part (e.g. family situation) or WWE’s. Randy Orton and the Viking Warriors were on the list but are returning tonight. Rey Misterio, Dominick and Bryan Danielson had been scheduled to be live on shows but appeared via video.

Add to that the four announced Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton, and one unidentified developmental talent “crowd member” who may have been “patient zero” for this COVID outbreak, and that’s as many as 13 of them.

They’re certainly having issues with available talent when Friday’s Smackdown included a karaoke contest, a replay of a PPV match a month ago, and a non finish tag main event match. FOX must love this to pieces.

Unrelated but in addition, both of Lana’s parents tested positive, with her mom in the ICU.

Also in addition….yesterday, the state of Florida reported the most new COVID-19 cases any state has in a single day, 15,300. The Florida Department of Health update surpassed the previous high, 12,274 by New York state on April 4, by 3,026 or a 24.6% margin.

These numbers make the very taping of television at all without the highest level of precautions a questionable enterprise.

As I said last week, WWE had better hope and pray that none of their talent wind up as Lana’s parents…hospitalized, in serious condition, or some of the other citizens of Florida.

Until next time…