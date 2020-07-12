Naomi Slams Lacey Evans After This Week’s SmackDown Segment

On Smackdown Friday night, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina had a Karaoke Showdown on Smackdown that led into a match between Naomi and Evans. After the show, Naomi commented on the segment on her Instagram account, referring to Lacey Evans as a “heffa.”

She stated, “I don’t start mess I finish it @laceyevanswwe this ain’t over heffa (and sorry brother @Uceyjucey I was trying to drag her not you)” Later on, a fan commented, “I would rather see all of you wrestle.” The former Smackdown women’s champion responded, “Yeah, me too. But a lot of times, we have to make chicken salad out of chicken [poop emoji]. I’m so sorry.”