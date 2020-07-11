WWE Reportedly Planning Special For August 30

Earlier this week, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that there was talk of a WWE Network special for the weekend after Summerslam on August 30. However, the status of that show is still up in the air. Later, PW Unlimited said that the special would be WWE Evolution 2. However, Fightful Select reports that the event is not confirmed at this time.

Details of the August 30 show were part of a group of plans for WWE that were described as ‘optimistic-at-best’ and many of those were delayed. This included a return to live crowds. The plan was also in place before the company’s recent management changes.

WWE held Evolution on October 28, 2018 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It was an all-women PPV that had Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the RAW Women’s title, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in Last Woman Standing match for the Smackdown women’s title.