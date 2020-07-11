Tommaso Ciampa vents his frustration at being left off NXT television

In a post on Instagram, former NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa vented his frustration at not currently being used on NXT. Ciampa has not been seen since Takeover: In Your House where he lost decisively to Karrion Kross.

“I miss 2018 Ciampa. The wrestling business, like life, is full of waves. Highs and lows. One moment you feel untouchable, the next you come crashing down,” Ciampa wrote, listing giving up the NXT title as one of his biggest career lows.

“To be honest, damn near everything that’s happened in my career since has been a disappointment,” he continued, mentioning only his face off with Adam Cole after he returned and WarGames as only the couple of glimpses of highs since then.

Ciampa said that he’s healthy and this year, after several weeks of being left off television, he finds himself with a new false dialogue. “Creative has nothing for you,” Ciampa explained. “Whether or not this is true really doesn’t matter. Because in my head, it’s true.”

The popular Superstar said that now he has a new vision and he’s hungrier than ever. “It’s time to evolve. It’s time to catch that next wave and reach that next high,” he wrote.