Tegan Nox reveals she is in a lesbian relationship

Jul 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

View this post on Instagram

Life is good ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

A post shared by Tegan Nox (@tegannoxwwe_) on

One Response

  1. Squirt Angle says:
    July 11, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Sonya Deville has been trying to use her sexuality as a selling point. Now that someone better in the ring and looking may have revealed themselves as gay, too, Sonya will have to find something else.

