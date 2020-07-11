Pillman Jr. receives a title match on AEW Dark
AEW have confirmed that Brian Cage will defend the FTW Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. on this week’s episode of AEW Dark.
SIX matches are ready for #AEWDark next week with your main event set as the #FTW championship is on the line between champion 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.
