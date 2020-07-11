Pillman Jr. receives a title match on AEW Dark

Jul 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW have confirmed that Brian Cage will defend the FTW Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. on this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

