Kenny Omega’s AEW Main Event Push Coming?
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the lack of a main event singles push for Kenny Omega. Currently, Omega is in the midst of a tag team title run with Adam Hangman Page in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed AEW not pushing Omega as a top main event singles star in the company’s early days as they likely hoped and believed he should have been.
In early 2019, Kenny Omega announced his signing with AEW as a wrestler and one of the company’s executives. At the time, Omega was likely one of the hottest free agent signings in wrestling. He was coming off a huge singles run in NJPW where he had recently been IWGP heavyweight champion and headlined Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome against Hiroshi Tanhashi.
However, in his AEW debut, Omega lost his No. 1 contender’s match for the world title clean against Chris Jericho. He later lost major singles matches against PAC and Jon Moxley before eventually winning the tag titles with Adam Page. According to Meltzer, AEW’s idea for booking plans with Omega is that “his time would come in Year 2.” Meltzer speculated that Omega’s main event run could still happen this year, but he’d need to start cutting some more serious promos for that to happen.
AEW is so screwed right now because they’re offering nothing new that WWE isn’t already giving. And with how their two main champions are former WWE guys, this company might as well be another TNA circa 2007-2010
People want something different to WWE not WWE Lite.
What’s the point of giving Omega a main event push? It won’t bring in new viewers. Everyone who wants it is already watching and won’t stop either way.
He just isn’t the draw here that is was in Japan. That isn’t a shot at the guy, it just is what it is. Without whomever was creating the Kenny Omega of New Japan we have a very “meh” version in AEW. The dude is talented, no doubt about it, but he’s the same as hundreds of other dudes right now.