Kenny Omega’s AEW Main Event Push Coming?

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the lack of a main event singles push for Kenny Omega. Currently, Omega is in the midst of a tag team title run with Adam Hangman Page in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed AEW not pushing Omega as a top main event singles star in the company’s early days as they likely hoped and believed he should have been.

In early 2019, Kenny Omega announced his signing with AEW as a wrestler and one of the company’s executives. At the time, Omega was likely one of the hottest free agent signings in wrestling. He was coming off a huge singles run in NJPW where he had recently been IWGP heavyweight champion and headlined Wrestle Kingdom 13 at the Tokyo Dome against Hiroshi Tanhashi.

However, in his AEW debut, Omega lost his No. 1 contender’s match for the world title clean against Chris Jericho. He later lost major singles matches against PAC and Jon Moxley before eventually winning the tag titles with Adam Page. According to Meltzer, AEW’s idea for booking plans with Omega is that “his time would come in Year 2.” Meltzer speculated that Omega’s main event run could still happen this year, but he’d need to start cutting some more serious promos for that to happen.